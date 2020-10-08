Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday slammed the AP government and said that it needs to make more serious efforts to save people from the impending second wave of Coronavirus epidemic. He added that the government should give equal emphasis on fighting Covid-19 and reviving economy.

AMARAVATI: Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stressed the need for the Andhra Pradesh Government to make more serious efforts in order to save the people from the impending second wave of Coronavirus epidemic.

Mr. Naidu termed it as unfortunate that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was raising awareness on physical distancing and mask-wearing, the AP Chief Minister was not talking at all on preventive measures. On the other hand, the AP Government was more interested in reopening the schools, theatres and liquor shops regardless of the threat of infections.

Making his opening remarks at the ‘apfightscorona’ online forum with Covid warriors and those affected financially, the TDP chief said that the Government should give equal emphasis to the fight against the deadly virus along with the economy revival measures. It should be noted that AP stood number 2 in the number of infections in the country and number 1 in virus cases per lakh population.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that a more focused, cluster-based approach would be necessary to effectively prevent the disastrous impact of the 2nd wave infections. There were reports of serious health complications and greater number of deaths in the second attack. In this backdrop, the future socio-economic recovery of any State or Country or a community would depend solely on how best they would take post-Covid management steps. A weekly audit of the status of infections would give an idea to effectively counter the epidemic.

Mr. Naidu urged for avoiding any attention diversion from the problems arising out of infections as the general public were indeed struggling for their day to day lives in view of the financial distress. Loss of livelihoods and reduced incomes were greatly bothering private teachers, taxi drivers, auto drivers, construction workers, hotel workers, shop workers and others. At such a time, the Government would have to come forward and initiate confidence building measures. The Government should tell facts and stand by the people through the virus threat.

Stating that the vaccine was expected by the end of the year, Mr. Naidu said that even then, the economic impact would remain there for one or two years more. The Governments should rescue the helpless sections of society from this humanitarian crisis. As a responsible party, the TDP conducted four webinars to spread awareness. The www.apfightscorona.com started by the TDP was the first of its kind platform to highlight the plight of people who lost their jobs and incomes due to Covid. Through the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), weekly Sunday bulletins were being sent to the Prime Minister’s Office on best practices.

Mr. Naidu said that over 1,005 distressed people have reported their problems on the TDP website. Most of these respondents lost their jobs and are facing financial problems. Some of them recounted their bitter experiences during Covid treatment and funeral services to their near and dear ones. Some respondents talked about the loss of crops and non-availability of essential commodities. The Etikoppaka toymakers told the TDP chief about their financial distress following loss of demand for their products.

The TDP chief said that best approaches from around the world should be adopted for better management like the ones followed by Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. A cluster based approach with greater focus on super spreader groups was the need of the hour. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be followed to give better relief to the people.

On the problems of weavers and Godavari flood-hit farmers, Mr. Naidu condemned the attitude of the Government which was behaving as if the people were not facing big problems. In such a crisis situation, the State Governments would have greater responsibility to support the people.