Gajapati Sanchaita on Monday performed special pujas for goddess Pydithalli for the first time as the president of MNASAS. She offered silk garments to Goddess and prayed for Covid-free world.

Goddess Pydithalli’s Sirimanothsavam is the biggest festival in North Andhra Pradesh. It is celebrated every year with a large procession following Dasara in Fort town of Vijayanagaram. Pydithalli belongs to the Vijayanagaram royal dynasty. This year the MNASAS (Maharaja Alak Narayana Society for Arts and Science ) first female chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati has offered silk garments to Goddess Pydithalli. The temple officials and priests welcomed Sanchaita with the choir, who reached the temple in a procession with silk garments .

On this occasion, Sanchaita performed special pujas for goddess. Later, Gajapati Sanchaita said that it was a pleasure to visit goddess Pydithalli for the first time as the president of the trust. She said she feels lucky to have this opportunity and wished may the mercy and compassion of goddess be with everyone. She prayed that the coronavirus would be completely eradicated and that all people would be healthy.

She retweeted her mother, “The Demon is always within. The Goddess is always within. The Battle too is always within. The choice is also within.so always make the right choice.” Every year on behalf of the MANSAS‌ Trust, Chairperson of the organization visit the temple and present the silk robes.

It seems Former Union Minister and Trust ex chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju is upset this year and didn’t turn up to the temple on this auspicious occasion. Ashok Gajapathi quoted covid-19 as reason for his absence to the temple. people of North Andhra murmur The confrontation within the Vijayanagara Gajapati royal family is the reason for his absence. But Sanchaita Gajapati says she performed her responsibilities with great dedication and commitment.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the State government is in no way concerned with MANSAS Trust matters and Ashok Gajapati Raju cannot drag the e government into the issue.