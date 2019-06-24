AP Grama volunteer Recruitment has invited applications for more than 4 lakh posts. Candidates can get detailed information by going on the official website gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in.

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, AP announced notification for Gram Volunteer Vacancies. Candidates can get the detail notification for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019 by going on the official website gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment from June 24, 2019. The last date for submission of the application form is July 5, 2019. It will be a golden opportunity for candidates who wish to apply for the government job. As per the notification, there are more than 4 lakh vacancies to be filled.

Important dates:

Starting date for applying online – June 24, 2019

Last date for applying online – July 5, 2019

Last date for scrutiny of applications – July 10, 2019

Dates for the interview – July 11, 2019, to July 25, 2019

Eligibility Criteria for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment:

Educational qualification – Candidate must have passed the intermediate or equivalent exam for normal in plain areas.

Candidates must have passed 10th standard for Agency and Tribal areas

Age Limitation – Candidates should be between 18 to 35 years old (as of June 30, 2019).

The selection process for AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2019:

The candidate should belong to the village/ Gram Panchayat for which is he/ she is applying for AP Gram volunteer post. Selection of candidates will be based on how the candidates perform in the interview. Candidates will be called by the selection committee consisting of Tahsildar/ MPDO. Candidates selected will be engaged as volunteers by Gram Panchayat on honorarium basis. Volunteers will be paid a performance-based honorarium of Rs 5000 per month.

The letter of engaging the services of selected village volunteer will be issued by the chairman of the selection committee.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App