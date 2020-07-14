The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday launched Operation Muskaan Covid-19 in a bid to test, trace and treat homeless and orphan kids. Along with the police force, CID, Department of Women and Child Welfare, ICDS, various NGOs and the Municipal administration will be actively involved in the operation.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the life of every single citizen, its impact on the lives of those struggling to make ends meet, those who have nobody to look after them is far more. With an intention to be there for those who are being exploited, have no means to get tested/treated, the AP police has launched ‘Operation Muskaan Covid-19’. DGP of AP, Gautam Sawang IPS launched the noble initiative on Tuesday.

Previously, operation Muskaan was limited to eradicating the problem of child labour. In the backdrop of the pandemic and it’s impact on the health of kids, the newly launched initiative will also include testing (for Covid-19) and treating homeless kids who are limited to the floors of railway stations, bus stations, factories where they are employed etc otherwise.

Apart from the police force, the CID, Department of Women and Child Welfare, ICDS and the Municipal administration will be actively involved in this operation along with various NGOs.

Also Read: PM Oli’s statement on Lord Ram shows his ‘mental bankruptcy’: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Also Read: Pilot grounded, Gehlot flies high: Sachin sacked as Dy CM

A mandatory Covid-19 test will be carried out on all the kids, who are traced as a part of this operation. Consequentially, those in need of medical attention will be diverted to the nearest hospital for treatment and those who don’t, will be shifted to state run rehabilitation centers.

Upon successful rehabilitation, apart from taking care of their necessities, the kids will be given free education by the authorities.

Also Read: Not demanding floor test as of now: Rajasthan BJP Chief

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App