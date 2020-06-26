Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Actor Nani, Actor Sai Dharam Tej, Olympic medallist and ace shuttler PV.Sindhu and table tennis player Naina Jaiswal have highlighted the role of citizens in this war against narcotics.

The Andhra Pradesh police, on the eve of the International day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, have launched a full-fledged campaign against substance abuse. Celebrities like ‘ Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi, Actor Nani, Actor Sai Dharam Tej , Olympic medallist and ace shutler PV.Sindhu and International Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal highlight the role of citizens in this war against narcotics and call for aggressive citizen participation.

‘ Every piece of information is vital in this war against Drugs. It can help the police stop the drugs from entering our society. Needless to say, your identity will be kept hidden’, says Olympic silver medallist Pv Sindhu.

‘ While your well wishers dream of you scaling great heights, one wrong step towards drugs can destroy it all. Help the police win the war against Drugs’ , says Actor Nani.

‘ It is disheartening to know how many youngsters are falling prey to drug abuse. Let’s work together towards making AP drug-free’, Says ace TT player Naina Jaiswal.

‘ Life is beautiful, shouldn’t destroy it by falling prey to drugs’, says ‘Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi.

‘ Join hands with us to protect your family, the state and the entire nation’, says Actor Sai Dharam Tej.

According to a report published by the UN, drug consumption in India has increased by a mammoth 35 % in the last 10 years. This tells us that there is a imminent need to address this problem before it is too late.

The Andhra Pradesh police and the government have been very blunt about their stand over consumption of drugs, illegal trafficking of narcotics and liquor and sale of narcotics. A Special Enforcement Bureau has been instated to crackdown on the sale of narcotics and illicit liquor in the state.

This, 26th June, let’s all join hands in the war against substance abuse and help those who care for us do their job better.

