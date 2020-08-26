The Andhra Pradesh police headed by DGP, Gautam Sawang IPS, launched a mammoth ‘ sensitization drive’ on Wednesday, within 24 hours of the CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calling for better orientation, after a couple of cases of police highhandedness came to light in the recent past. A video conference chaired by the DGP, along with ADG Law and Order, ADGP of the CID and the Commissioner of SEB, focused on educating the grassroots level cops on the DOs and DONTs was attended by personnel from every single police station in the state (1000+) apart from SPs, DSPs and other Battalions.

The 3- hour long video conference started with the ADG Law & Order presenting a comparative study on the cases of police high-handedness since the division of the state in 2014 in order to recognize the fact that a problem does exist, however small it may be, in an attempt to take steps towards correcting the same.

Orientation sessions on how to deal with women ( accused or victim), how to deal with the weaker sections, how to be sensitive while receiving a victim/accused or witness, how to behave while dealing with someone in pain and how to ensure the delivery of police services in the best possible manner which optimizes citizen satisfaction, followed.

A day earlier, the Hon’ble CM emphasized on the need to sensitize the entire police force during a video conference he chaired from the Tadepalli CM camp office. He said, ‘ Lately, a few cases of the police personnel misbehaving or going beyond the ambit of law when it comes to handling weaker sections of the society have to light. The main difference we need to recognize is the fact that this government is not willing to stay quiet. We will act against our own if necessary and we have done so. Police officers have been booked and arrested like never before. There is a need to sensitize the entire force right from the grass-root level in order to deliver better police services’.

Addressing the entire police force during the video conference, DGP Gautam Sawang explained the need to change the mindset at certain levels, he said ‘ The police stations are the starting point of the criminal justice system of this country. Those who come to a police station, one should assume, are already dealing with grievances which brought them there in the first place. Right from the way they are received to the way they are spoken to and behaved with during the course of the interaction should be changed wherever necessary to be sensitive, as per law and with a focus on solving their problems. Action has been taken in certain rogue cases and will continue to be taken, this shows that nobody will be spared and that the Government has given us the mandate in order to eradicate these issues’.

Addressing another major concern, ADGP CID, while speaking to the force said, ‘ When a person, after being put through a traumatic experience due to whatsoever reason comes to the police station, the way he/she is received, behaved with and spoken to can either comfort them or put them through more trauma. We all should put ourselves in their position and talk like we would’ve have wanted to be spoken to if the tables were reversed. The Police personnel are just soldiers of the law, taking the law into our hands isn’t an option and if that is done, the cop becomes the accused. Only 3 such cases from 3 out of the 1000 police stations have come to light but nobody will talk about the rest of the 997 police stations. We should realize this. Even one such incident shouldn’t be reported’.

Talking about the involvement of police personnel in the smuggling of liquor, Commissioner of SEB, Vineet Brizlal said, ‘ The police department has taken over the responsibility of enforcing laws concerning liquor & sand as well with the inception of SEB. Numbers prove that we have done a wonderful job at that and I thank our officer for the same. However, the dark side to this is the fact that we had to arrest a total of 53 police personnel who were actively involved in smuggling liquor. Professional integrity should be on the top of our priority list and this needs to stop. Action will be taken against the guilty in every case possible’.

The continuous process of sensitization will continue with the district level officers executing a similar campaign at their level apart from periodic orientation session that will be planned.

