AP police rescues 16457 children under operation Muskaan in less than a week. The rescued kids are not only being the restored/rehabilitated but are also screened for COVID-19, hereby saving their lives.

As many 16457 street children, including child labourers, were rescued across the State under Operation Muskaan on Wednesday.

Under the direct supervision of AP DGP Gautam Sawang police department to find out missing children across the State, the police formed 794 teams under ‘Operation Muskaan’ and conducted rescue operations in coordination with Child-Line, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and District Child Protection departments at all railway stations, bus stations, parks, hotels and rescued orphans and children who fled from their homes.

During the operation, a total of 16457 children were rescued of which 13588 are boys and the rest 2869 are girls. While a few children were reunited with their family members, others were sent to child care centres for further course of action.

This operation was aimed at not only rescuing kids but also testing them for COVID-19, thereby saving their lives. A total of 2195 kids have already been tested for COVID-19 up until now, tests for the rest of them are underway.

Unfortunately, out of those whose results have been declared, 631 kids have tested positive and are being given necessary medical attention. The operation Muskaan is being conducted in phases by the police department, The AP police have already conducted three phases this year starting from January and rescued a total no. 25298 children in the state.

