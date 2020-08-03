On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 'E-RakshaBandhan' campaign at the Tadepalli camp office. The campaign is aimed teaching women and girls how to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘E-RakshaBandhan’ campaign at the Tadepalli camp office. ‘E-Rakshbandhan’ campaign is jointly designed by the Andhra Pradesh Police and the Crime Investigation Department. Partnered with Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Cyber Peace Foundation, and other organisations are organising the month-long online awareness drive. They aimed at creating awareness among the public on the sharp rise in the cybercrimes in the State.

A month-long awareness campaign would be conducting online sessions in the form of webinars, workshops, competition, covering different topics related to cybercrimes. Experts from across the country will also take part in this campaign and conduct webinars to teach women and girls how to protect themselves from these cybercrimes.

The AP police have also launched a new Cybercrime portal – http://4s4u.appolice.gov.in/. This portal is an initiative of the Government of Andhra Pradesh to facilitate victims/ complainants to report cybercrime complaints online. Issues on child sexual abuse, child victim support, Domestic violence, rape victim support, sexual harassment at workplace and street harassment to be reported on the web portal.

The chief minister reiterated that the AP government is proud to have 18 Disha police stations across the State for speedy investigation and trial of cases related to sexual offences against women. The CM also said that investigations of 167 cases relating to crime against women have been completed and charge sheets have been filed in the courts.