In the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh government signed an MoU with cooperative giant AMUL (Anand Milk Union Limited) today. The process would give a big boost to empowering farmers and women self-help groups.

Terming Andhra Pradesh as the gateway to the South, the Chief Minister said that the coming together with AMUL will help the women groups and dairy farming in cooperative sector an opportunity and exposure to world class infrastructure, technology and marketing opportunities which would improve their standard of living and self reliance of women.

The MoU was signed by Special Chief Secretary Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Poonam Malkondaiah on behalf of the Government and AMUL Chennai Zonal Head Rajan on behalf of AMUL.

The Chief Minister spoke with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Managing Director RS Sodi, and Chairman of Sabarkant District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, Sambalbhai Patel through video conference.

It was during the 3,648 km padayatra that the dairy farmers has said about the exploitation of dairy units to benefit the private company Heritage and the price of one litre water bottle was Rs 22 and one litre bottle of milk was sold at the same price as the government of the day exploited the dairy sector in cooperative sector to the hilt to benefit Heritage Foods. All dairies under State Diary Cooperative Federation have been put in the red.

Though the State stands fourth in milk production, only 24 per cent was going to the organised sector. The partnership with AMUL will help farmers to get good price and women groups. Under YSR Cheyutha the State is giving to SC, ST BC, Minority women in the age group of 45 to 60 years Rs 18,750 per year each and in four years it would work out to Rs Rs 75, 000. About 25 lakh women are getting the benefit. Under YSR Aasara the State is providing 90 lakh women belonging to Self Help Groups Rs 6,700 crore. The two schemes put together the State gives Rs 11,000 crores per year.

The State is gateway to the South with Ananthapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam being closer to the neighbouring states and Telangana being very close and the State has the potential of being a marketing hub.

The Chief Minister said that IRMA (Institute of Rural Management) should be started in the State and Pulivendula has all the facilities which can host the unit for research and training, he said.

We have 10, 641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the State which will have Agriculture and Veterinary Assistant. The State has a good future for Dairy development.

RS Sodi on behalf of AMUL said that the State has been producing 4 crore litres of milk per day and appreciated the State Government initiatives towards women self reliance. The MoU will further their cause, he said adding that the pact will be mutually beneficial.

Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malkondiah, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (APDDCF) MD Vani Mohan, AMUL representatives were present at the function.

