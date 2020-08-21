Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed that YSR Cheyutha is taken up to empower women and to provide a stable livelihood to minorities. He added that implementing the scheme has been giving him immense satisfaction.

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed MoUs with corporate giants Reliance Retail, Jio and Allana group to partner with the state in carrying out the YSR Cheyutha, which is aimed at empowering women. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that YSR Cheyutha is taken up to empower women and to provide a stable livelihood for the SC, ST, BC, Minorities ‘women in the age group of 45 to 60 years and implementing the scheme has been giving him immense satisfaction.’

Under YSR Cheyutha, Rs 18,750 would be given per annum for four years aggregating to Rs 75,000 benefiting about 23 lakh women and this year Rs 4.300 crores were disbursed. YSR Asara, to be launched next month, will benefit 9 lakh women self help groups and Rs 6.700 crores will be disbursed. The two schemes will bring self reliance among the women and Rs 11,000 crores would be spent for their economic empowerment and about one crore women will be benefited.

The state has already signed MoUs with Amul, HUL, Proctor & Gamble and ITC and is now partnering with Reliance, Jio and Allana Groups to provide more business opportunities for women and we have to work in this direction. Speaking on the occasion through video conference from Mumbai, Managing Director of Reliance Retail Limited, V Subramanyam said, ‘ we are going forward for holistic development of small traders at local level. Banana crop from Andhra Pradesh has a great potential nationwide and this sector would be mutually beneficial.

Also Read: Nine trapped in fire at Srisailam Power plant in Telangana

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: 14 people hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at milk dairy unit in Chittoor

The Chief Minister said that the State has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras at every village Secretariat with all facilities for farmers from sale of seeds to e-cropping and storage facilities at mandal level along with food processing units and Janata Bazaars will be started to market the produce. The Reliance officials said that cold storage units and godowns will benefit farmers immensely.

CEO of Reliance Retail, Damodar Mall appreciated the YSR Cheyutha scheme and the steps being taken by the State for improving their livelihood and the post harvest measures will add value to the produce. The State is moving ahead in agriculture, horticulture and aqua sectors, he said.

Allana Group of Companies representative, who spoke from London, expressed his happiness for making women partners in the development process. We will provide the technical help and share our expertise and export the products though ports. It is necessary to bring innovative methods in packaging for value addition. We can share our expertise and complete the project with the cooperation of Andhra Pradesh government. The State is providing financial aid to women on a large scale and this will yield good results.

Reliance Retail will help women in running groceries retail shops and train them besides providing them provisions at competitive prices. Jio will provide a platform to connect the customer base with the women entrepreneurs. Allana group, which has expertise in food processing will help in the Dairy and animal husbandry. Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Siridi Appal Raju, representatives of the Corporate companies and concerned officials participated in the meeting.

Also Read: Odisha: Waterlogging disrupts normal life in parts of Kalahandi post heavy rainfall