In the emerging security paradigm, India’s security would be maintained not on International Border, Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control alone but in the strategic space of the extended neighbourhood and the strategic frontier, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday.

Addressing a symposium on `Emerging defence exports’, General Rawat said that India values its emerging relationship with the United States and “cherishes” its traditional relationship with Russia. He said that with both these powers, we share a mature and robust defence and security framework.

Gen Rawat said that the armed forces should be structured in a manner that they provide the operational flexibility to pursue wider strategic objectives.

Talking about proposed reforms in the military structure, General Rawat said the Chief of Defence Staff and the theatre commanders would “conjointly” provide unity of command while the service headquarters and the “component commanders” could provide unity of effort.

The CDS said that the Indian defence sector was then at an inflexion point poised to take offe Government and the Indian armed forces have clearly demonstrated their resolve and commitment to the Make in India Defence initiative. We are fully committed to winning India’s wars with Indian solutions.

