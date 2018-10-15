APDED result 2018: The DGEAP has declared the APDED 2nd-year exams result 2018 on their official website @ bseap.org. The APDED 2018 exams were conducted in September this year and now the results are out @ bseap.org. The candidate can get their APDED result 2018 by simply following the steps given below.

APDED result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh (DGEAP) on Monday declared the result for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DED) 2nd-year exams on their official website @ bseap.org. The candidates who had appeared for the DED 2nd year examinations can check and download their result by simply logging @ bseap.org. As per the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh’s official website, the examination board has already declared the result of the D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education 2016-18) batch and D.Ed Supplementary (Old Syllabus) 2nd-year examinations.

As per the reports, the exams were conducted in September this year. If candidates are not satisfied with the result they can apply for the recounting and re-checking of marks. The candidates have to submit the fee challan with their rechecking application directly to the concerned office on or before October 25, 2018.

The candidate can get their APDED result 2018 by simply following the steps given below:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh (DGEAP) @ bseap.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for AP D.ED result 2018.

Step 3: A new window will pop up on your screen.

Step 4: Enter the necessary details like Name, Roll Number etc

Step 5: The AP DED result 2018 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check, download, and take a print for future reference.

