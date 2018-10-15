APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: On the 87th birth anniversary of former President Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, commonly known as Dr AJP Abdul Kalam on Monday, Twitterati fondly remembered and paid tribute to the missile man. The great scientist was born in 1931 in Madras presidency and has contributed as a scientist and science administrator.
For his immense contribution and hard work, Dr Kalam was also known as the missile man of India. He has worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and developed ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.
Dr Kalam dedicated his life for the development of the county and contributed in several sectors including education, public service and Indian politics. He was the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.
On Dr APJ Adbul Kalam’s 87th birth anniversary, Here’s how Twitterati fondly remember the missile man of India:
