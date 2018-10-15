APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Twitterati paid a tribute to the former President Dr APJ Adbul Kalam on his 87th birth anniversary on Monday. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was also known as the missile man developed ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology for India.

APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: On the 87th birth anniversary of former President Dr Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, commonly known as Dr AJP Abdul Kalam on Monday, Twitterati fondly remembered and paid tribute to the missile man. The great scientist was born in 1931 in Madras presidency and has contributed as a scientist and science administrator.

For his immense contribution and hard work, Dr Kalam was also known as the missile man of India. He has worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and developed ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

Dr Kalam dedicated his life for the development of the county and contributed in several sectors including education, public service and Indian politics. He was the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.

On Dr APJ Adbul Kalam’s 87th birth anniversary, Here’s how Twitterati fondly remember the missile man of India:

A scientist, a visionary, a leader – Dr APJ #AbdulKalam was all this & much more. As the Missile Man of India, he ignited a thousand minds & gave India its Wings of Fire. As President, he epitomized selfless service, humility & wisdom. Humble tributes on his birth anniversary! pic.twitter.com/RL2sbrU1vZ — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 15, 2018

Former President Abdul Kalam was the key person behind India's missile program and other critical research programs. On his birth anniversary we recall his life's work along with his message of peace and goodwill. #AbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/Hhb8gROMhm — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2018

“You have to dream before your dreams can come true” My homage to the ‘Missile Man of India’, Former President, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. 💐#AbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/IstcmltkHh — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 15, 2018

My tribute to the former President of India, great teacher and eminent scientist "Bharat Ratna" Dr. A. P. J. #AbdulKalam Ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/FFlu5CUTUJ — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 15, 2018

Happy birthday to one of the greatest president of India APJ Abdul Kalam. If there is one reason I will never vote for Congress its bcz they denied #Abdulkalam a 2nd term. One leader who truly deserved another term. #MissileMan — Paresh Rawal (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) October 15, 2018

Paying tribute to #AbdulKalam – the Man, the Leader, the Scientist, the Visionary, the President, on his #BirthAnniversary pic.twitter.com/NzNRsT0Hi8 — Daniel Carmon🇮🇱 (@danielocarmon) October 15, 2018

Happy birthday Guru Kalam🎂🙏

Remembering my hero Dr. APJ #AbdulKalam -A Patriot,Genius & Son of Soil for whom “Country🇮🇳 was Above All” on his birth anniversary. Sir, your idea n vision of India will keep inspiring every citizen of our motherland.Jai Hind Sir🙏🌺 pic.twitter.com/W01OW86MCg — Maj Surendra Poonia,VSM (@MajorPoonia) October 15, 2018

Must visit this beautiful Kalam Memorial in Delhi built in record four months by me as Culture Minister in 2016 I went to Rameshwaram to bring back his belongings to Delhi Dream was that Capital of India must have a Memorial of Dr. Kalam Mission Accomplished#Abdulkalam pic.twitter.com/dKR13nTKFq — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 15, 2018

"Dreams are not those which we see when we sleep but they are those which do not let us sleep".

Tributes to Missile Man of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ #AbdulKalam.He inspired millions to dream and to never settle until the dream is realised #MondayMotivation#APJAbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/QVZ0lfIiMh — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) October 15, 2018

Your thoughts..Our inspiration..

From a paper boy to people's president. wishing the Ideal of this age our beloved Dr. #AbdulKalam SIR a Very Happy Birthday. Your endearing personality inspire us. you are an inspiration for generations. pic.twitter.com/XBJgRthLEK — V!NAMRA JHA (@vinamra_jha) October 15, 2018

Fondly remembering the tallest science genius of our times, Dr. A.P.J. #AbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/BmR7edUlMM — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 15, 2018

Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. His vision, humility and human values are constant inspirations to me and millions across India. #AbdulKalam pic.twitter.com/qisL4IULgS — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 15, 2018

Paying tributes to former President APJ #AbdulKalam on his birth anniversary. His simplicity, smiling demeanor and his genius were his greatest traits. His life and principles would always inspire the countrymen specially the younger generation. pic.twitter.com/C8sj4HHAik — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 15, 2018

Salutation 🙏🏻 कलाम को सलाम Paying rich tribute to the Pride of India, the Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. His words and work will keep inspiring millions of Indians#AbdulKalam @sudarsansand pic.twitter.com/9fOwMf1xMj — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 15, 2018

#Abdulkalam Pay my homage & humble tributes to d Missile Man and our Late President of India on his birth anniversary. His contribution to d nation will always be remembered. He loved children and they are missing him. — SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) October 15, 2018

My tributes to the People's President & Missile Man of India #Abdulkalam Thank you for being such an inspiration Sir pic.twitter.com/kIzCHWyt3f — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 15, 2018

My heartfelt tribute to the former President of India, great teacher and eminent scientist "Bharat Ratna" Dr. A. P. J. #AbdulKalam Ji on his birth anniversary. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 15, 2018

Dr. #AbdulKalam set the highest standards of public life in India. When he was President of India, he insisted on paying from his own pocket the travel, food and other expenses of his relatives and friends who stayed in Rashtrapati Bhawan, since they were his private guests. — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) October 15, 2018

