APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: APJ Abdul Kalam served as India's 11th president between 2002 and 2007. After serving the nation as president, Kalam took up teaching students. The former president is credited with several projects including Pokhran-II nuclear tests.

Former president APJ Abdul Kalam died on July 27, 2015 due to a heart attack while delivering a lecture at the Indian Insititute of Management (IIM) in Shillong. The nation on Saturday paid rich tributes to the missile man of India. On his death anniversary, Twitter is fondly remembering the man who was loved by all.

Born in 1931, APJ Abdul Kalam served as India’s 11th president between 2002 and 2007. The former president resided at 10, Rajaji Marg, a single-story bungalow spread over an area of 11,776 sq ft with the ground floor housing a library and an attached reading space. He studied physics and aerospace engineering and reached the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and made a significant contribution to India’s missile program. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman had said he first came in contact with Kalam as a young scientist in early in 1986.

5 fascinating facts about APJ Abdul Kalam:

1. He was the backbone of 1998 Pokhran-II nuclear tests. He was known as the missile man of India. He was honored with India’s highest civilian honour-Bharat Ratna in 1997.

2. During his early years of life, Kalam used to distribute newspaper after the school timings.

3. APJ Abdul Kalam served his full term as the president of India. He took up teaching after serving the country as president.

4. Kalam played a major role and tried hard to power the entire Rashtrapati Bhavan with solar energy.

5. Spent 40 years as a scientist and science administrator, he worked at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

