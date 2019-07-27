APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Nation on Saturday paid rich tributes to the former president of India on his 4th death anniversary. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first who paid the tribute to missile man of India on social media.

Social media on Saturday flooded with quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam who died on July 27, 2015 due to a heart attack while delivering a lecture at the Indian Insititute of Management (IIM) in Shillong. From politicians to teachers, all paid rich tributes to the missile man of India. Twitter is fondly remembering the man who was loved by all irrespective of caste, creed, and colour.

Born in 1931, APJ Abdul Kalam served as India’s 11th president between 2002 and 2007. He was known as the missile man of India. He was honored with India’s highest civilian honour-Bharat Ratna in 1997. APJ Abdul Kalam served his full term as the president of India. He took up teaching after serving the country as president.

Kalam also credited with Pokhran-II tests and India entered the club of Nuclear Powers and became the 5th country in the world after USA, China, UK, France, and Russia.

Twitter users remembered the great personality by his fascinating quotes. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She tweeted: Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary.

Solemnly and very fondly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary ভারতের প্রাক্তন রাষ্ট্রপতি ডঃ এ পি জে আব্দুল কালামের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2019

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also described former president on his death anniversary. He termed Kalam’s contribution in the aerospace as phenomenal in the field. He tweeted: If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun. Remembering former President & Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. Dr. Kalam’s contribution as an aerospace scientist in India’s Space research journey has been phenomenal.

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun”. Remembering former President & Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. Dr. Kalam's contribution as an aerospace scientist in India's Space research journey has been phenomenal. #Kalam pic.twitter.com/CilCIu9Ofu — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 27, 2019

Remembering my guru and mentor today. 4 years have passed and your presence is undiminished.

Always remembered.. all days. #Kalam#APJAbdulKalam

These pics are first and last clicked together. Last is from Guwahati airport 2 pm 27.07.15 pic.twitter.com/PSFrOHvANb — Srijan Kalam 🇮🇳 (@srijanpalsingh) July 27, 2019

#APJAbdulKalam

Remembering him on his 4th death anniversary the great leader BHARAT RATHNA Dr.AbjAbdulkalam sir missile man AGNI hero backbone of indian space 🇮🇳

miss you sir 🙏🙏🙏 #missileman #MissileManOfIndia #Kalam #SaturdayMotivation #APJ pic.twitter.com/5rLpsDiADe — SNirmalaSiva (@SNirmalaSiva1) July 27, 2019

If you salute your duty,

You no need to salute

Anybody,

But

If you pollute your duty,

You have to salute everybody

–#Kalam

एक ऐसे व्यक्ति जिनको हम शब्दों में व्यां नहीं कर सकते।#missileman 🇮🇳🇮🇳#Apjabdulkalam🤗🙏 pic.twitter.com/VQOJZtfXsG — Suketh Shetty 🇮🇳 (@sukethkshetty) July 27, 2019

