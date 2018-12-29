To take a call on the issue, Apna Dal will hold a state-level meeting of its party workers on January 7 next year. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party had contested two seats in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, which had won 71 seats. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

2019 polls: Trouble is NDA in Uttar Pradesh has become so apparent as Apna Dal (Sonealal) is openly expressing resentment over the arrogant attitude of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party-led by Ashish Singh Patel now aims to contest more seats in Uttar Pradesh. Apal Dal on Friday announced that it was preparing to contest 10 Lok Sabha seats, including high profile Varanasi and Phulpur, which BJP lost to Samajwadi Party in bye-elections. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the party had contested two seats in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, which had won 71 seats. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Apna Dal (S) chief Ashish Patel said the arrogant attitude of BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh was insulting weaker sections of society. Apna Dal chief further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter. The issue needs to be resolved at the earliest as it was affecting the growth and development of the state. The party leaders, however, expressed confidence that their concerns will be addressed by BJP president Amit Shah.

Ashish Patel,Apna Dal Chief: Arrogant attitude of BJP UP leaders is insulting weaker sections of society,appeal to PM to intervene. Till matter is not solved,will not be part of any Govt progs in UP,even today's(PM's event in Ghazipur).Confident that Amit Shah ji will hear us out pic.twitter.com/CT8Xdhc6Vk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018

To take a call on the issue, Apna Dal will hold a state-level meeting of its party workers on January 7 next year. Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel is the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

