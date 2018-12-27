Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel says BJP should learn from defeats, SP-BSP alliance a challenge: On December 26, Anupriya Patel skipped Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's programme in Deoria district, a day after her husband and party president Ashish Patel voiced concern over the treatment of smaller NDA allies. Expressing his party's support for the NDA government at the Centre in 2019 under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ashish Patel had said the BJP should learn from its defeats in the three states.

Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel says BJP should learn from defeats, SP-BSP alliance a challenge: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) on Wednesday said the ruling government should learn from its defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Irked by BJP’s Big Brother attitude, Apna Dal (S) leader and Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said the saffron outfit should respect and give due importance to small parties. Mirzapur MP Anupriya said her party president has already expressed the party’s view and she stands by it.

Ashish even warned the BJP that the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh poses a serious challenge for the NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Apna Dal (S) has its support base mainly among the OBC communities of the Varanasi-Mirzapur region in Uttar Pradesh. As part of the National Democratic Alliance, Apna Dal (S) contested Uttar Pradesh elections with the BJP and bagged 9 seats with 851,336 votes.

After quitting the NDA, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha joined the United Progressive Alliance in Bihar in the presence of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, AICC state in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Opposition leader Sharad Yadav on December 21, 2018. Kushwaha said Congress president Rahul Gandhi and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav embraced him with open arms, while he was getting humiliated by both Nitish Kumar in Bihar and the BJP leadership at the Centre.

