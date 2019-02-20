The young lad from Barauni block of Begusarai district has received innumerable death threats in his short-political career so far, yet there is no stopping his untamed voice of freedom. CPI has seen the inevitable and raw potential in Kanhaiya Kumar and is likely to grant him the podium at the national platform. Whether he will become a political talisman or end up being a prodigal son, only time will tell.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Wednesday said that former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar is likely to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as their candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai, the reports said. Probably, this particular announcement will not send any significant alarming bells to the rival parties, but there is no denying the fact that the budding politician from the Leningrad of Bihar has all the potential to thwart his opposition’s chances in the electoral battle.

Born in a village near Begusarai, Bihar to an Anganwadi worker, Kanhaiya Kumar had humble beginnings. And it was his humble beginnings that made him an unequivocal champion of common people and their plights. Kumar sees an eternal nemesis in “RSS-driven Hindutva politics” and also distances himself from the Congress’ ideology, hence he has had a life-long association with CPI and its students’ wing All India Students Federation (AISF).

He shot to fame when he was arrested on the charges of sedition while he served as the president of Students Union of Jawaharlal Nehru University. In February 2016, Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of sedition. It was alleged that along with a group of some students, he organised an event to protest against the hanging of Afzal Guru, a convict in 2001 Parliament attack.

Kumar’s arrest snowballed into a massive controversy drawing response from all the top political guns across the country. While under the custody of Delhi Police, he was attacked by lawyers and local politicians on more than one occasion, who cited that he had tried to hurt the national integrity. Nevertheless, a Supreme Court-appointed bench released Kanhaiya Kumar on bail rejecting all the charges filed against him.

Kumar switched gears and stepped into full-fledged politics. He began campaigning everywhere possible talking about the freedom of speech, against the divisive politics and much more. In one of his most famous speeches post his release, Kanhaiya Kumar iterated that he is “not seeking freedom from India but freedom within India”.

He appealed to his fellow students to free the nation from the clutches of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which, he stated, was trying to divide the nation. Referring to the ABVP (right-wing student organisation), whose members were instrumental in bringing about his arrest, he called them his “opposition”, not his enemy. He urged his supporters to keep raising the slogans of azadi (freedom).

A string of non-BJP leaders lauded Kanhaiya Kumar for his ferocious thinking and eloquent and moving speeches. Pointing at Kumar, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated the BJP for creating “a phenomenon”.

Last week, Kanhaiya Kumar fired blazing guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of attacking the Constitutional institutions and targeting those who question him. While addressing a rally alongside Jignesh Mewani, Kumar also alleged that it was Modi only who tarnished the image of Gujarat.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old paid tribute to the Pulwama martyrs and then launched a tirade against BJP’s top brass. He said that the BJP and RSS leaders are expert liars. They know nothing about the old country and keep telling whatever they want about the new country, added Kumar who claims to be the grandson of a freedom fighter.

He also slammed social activist Anna Hazare for dancing to the tune of the BJP in order to hurt the Congress. Kanhaiya Kumar alleged that the BJP funded Anna Hazare’s movement to build up an atmosphere against then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The young lad from Barauni block of Begusarai district has received innumerable death threats in his short-political career so far, yet there is no stopping his untamed voice of freedom. CPI has seen the inevitable and raw potential in Kanhaiya Kumar and has finally granted him the podium at the national platform. Whether he will become a political talisman or end up being a prodigal son, only time will tell.

