India News Manch brought India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage today in the National Capital, with the who’s who of Indian politics adorning the stage. Rajeev Chandrashekar, Union Minister, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, joined iTV Network for exclusive conversation to talk about upskilling, re-skilling and post-Covid recovery.

Speaking about his plans in skill development industry to address the issue of unemployment post Covid, Rajeev Chandrashekar said, “What the world has faced and experienced in the past 19 months has been one of the worst, most disruptive crises that modern world has ever faced. The impact of that is that there has been a deep disruption in the models and livelihoods of pre-Covid times. In post-pandemic times, if we look at the new reality, the skill requirements, criterion and opportunities for employability have seen a change. The role of skilling is that then how to make the pre-Covid workforce relevant, how to re-skill them, so that their livelihoods don’t suffer a permanent disruption and that they are able to take advantage of the new opportunities by re-skilling and up-skilling to continue their involvement in the workforce. On July 15, PM Modi directed us that in post Covid times, we should re-imagine and redesign the initiative of Skill India. He urged to bring more and more digital learning and digital skills. We are working in that direction.”

When asked about being a technocrat in the Modi government and taking a leap from computer science to politics, he responded, “I don’t deny the title of a technocrat but I have invested 15 years in politics. The record of 15 years of public service is not something that I would like to dismiss over a title called technocrat. My record of public service is reasonably decent. Even media critics would give me pass grades on that. Yes, it is true that I have spent 30-35 years in the field of technology. I was an engineer. I was a CPU architect in the silicon valley, designer engineer in Intel. I was involved in the teams of designing 2 chips. When I came to India, I was working with one of the first mobile companies as a technologist and an entrepreneur. I built it. I would not deny that technology is embedded in my DNA but my 15 years in politics has also taught me where technology can help in governance, in improving the cause of normal citizens. After PM Modi came to power in 2014 and launched the Digital India initiative, we saw the creation of a narrative in politics for the first time, surrounding how can technology improve the lives of people and how can the functioning of the government be improved. You might also remember the narrative that was there during 04-14 on democracy that democracy is dysfunctional, it has to be corrupt, and subsidies will always be leaky. In the famous words of the late Rajiv Gandhi, every Rs 100 that is sent from Delhi, only Rs 15 reaches the beneficiary. All of that was the conventional narrative about democracies in general and India, in particular. From 2014, technology was deployed to turn that narrative around and nix that narrative. In today’s date, the Rs 100 that are released from Delhi towards beneficiaries, reach the beneficiaries, as we saw during Covid. So, my journey as a technologist, technology entrepreneur into politics, I do not consider that in anyway contradictory. I think this is a natural progression for me and I have always believed that technology can do good. To be in a government that has given me the opportunity where technology can do good is a great opportunity.”

When quipped further, why the BJP and not the Congress, Rajeev Chandrashekar: added, “I think that is one of the biggest myths that a person is apolitical. Every citizen of India is exposed to politics. Democracy in India is a very political phenomenon. People make choices in every 5 years, whether they are voting for the Central government or the state government or the local body elections. Apolitical, in my opinion, is not a recognizable characteristic or is a laudable characteristic in a democracy like ours. I think everybody has to be political, has to have views on who they want to have as public representatives. It is okay to be neutral considering the choices that are available in the political domain but to be apolitical is I think not the right way to describe Indian citizen or me, for sure.”

Sharing his take on the road to recovery from Covid and employment is one of the big-ticket issues, he said, “I respond to this question with facts and data. I think for those who do not recognize the last 19 months and the journey that India has travelled and where we are today, you are either being fast and furious with the facts or you just want to ignore the reality. I would like to respond to this with the famous quote in July 2020 by the architect of the 2008 financial crisis and 6 years of economic implosion in India- the great PC Chidambaram. In July 2020, he said and I quote, ‘When will the BJP government acknowledge the gravity of the deepening economic crisis?’ Btw, this is in the first quarter after the pandemic. ‘When will PM Modi acknowledge the failure of his economic managers?’ This is the quote in July 2020. We are today in December 2021. We are the fastest growing economy in the world. We have delivered 1.4 billion vaccinations. We have received $ 81 billion dollars in FDI, making us the FDI recipients in the world. Today, this economy, that Mr Chidambaram has problems with in July 2020, is creating 2 unicorns a month. As I said, it is the fastest growing economy in the world, as recognized by the IMF and World Bank. I, with great humility and responsibility, say today that the decision taken during Covid pandemic that has left many countries in the world grappling with high inflation, social disorder, high unemployment, low investment , low economic growth has left India in a position of tremendous momentum and most importantly, going forward, looking at the future as global supply chains, leaves India with a tremendous opportunity of growth, continuing to build on this momentum we are seeing today. We are the single largest growing economic country in the world today and we are the only country that is growing close to double digit growth. This is something that I like repeating to Shri Chidambaram because it is the height of irony that a man who presided over the global financial crisis in 2008 and left the country in shambles, today stands up with the courage or moral authority to comment on this kind of a economic performance. I say look at the facts and look at the reality. Does this mean there are no challenges going forward? Absolutely not. The Covid pandemic has left scars on the economy. Are those scars permanent? Probably not. Some maybe. Those who need re-skilling, up-skilling and transformation. The reality today is that we are the fastest growing economy in the world, receiving the largest foreign direct investment among all nations of the world.”

Talking about the sectors that will be the focus, he said, “I do not believe that the focus is just on new-age sectors. It is true that after Covid, digital technologies and digital adoption are on an accelerated pace across the world. The environment around digitization around the world offers a huge opportunity for Indian companies, Indian tech startups. As you can see, since April till today, the IT sector has witnessed the creation of 8 lakh new jobs in India. This is because India and Indian companies are becoming partners to the rest of the world’s businesses, governments and consumers in deploying and providing technology solutions. I believe that our economy also has other drivers like infrastructure spending, which has seen an increase and speed. I believe domestic manufacturing is another because countries around the world post Covid, are looking for trust in their value chains. This is a huge opportunity for India because the companies that are leaving China should be coming to India and settle in, do their business in India and do manufacturing. This is not a single dimensional growth model that we completely depend on technology. The focus will be on technology, infrastructure spending, construction and manfucturing. It is absolutely right that hospitality sectors, which are travel dependent, have witnessed a slow down. This is a global phenomenon. I think as our vaccination rates increase and reach 80-90% of double dose, the hospitality and service sector will witness resilience and growth.”

On being asked about SII’s Mr Poonawala’s statement that the government has stopped giving vaccine orders and only half of the country getting their second dose, he stated, “There is no contradiction here. In January 2021, a lot of people were saying how can India inoculate 1 billion people by December? There is a fundamental right of everybody to be cynical. I think there is an overdose of cynicism in Delhi and that is fine. Everyone has a right to be cynical. Our government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will defy that cynicism by actual accomplishment. In January, when he announced that we would give 1 billion vaccination shots by December, people started critiquing stating that the government is making them guinea pigs, this is BJP’s vaccination, we will not take it, all this drama and cynicism happened. In October 2021, we proved everyone that we have given 1 billion vaccine doses ahead of schedule. We are not in control of the destiny viz-a-viz Covid. Covid pandemic, Omicron or any other variant will come or not is not in our control. We should also not control that narrative. It is coming from across the border and we are not closing our borders. We will have the best defence against them, i.e to vaccinate our population. The best defence for our economy is to ensure that our economy remains resilient because our economic participants have got their vaccinations. What you are stating that only half of our population has got double vaccinated, I want to tell you that the path to a second shot is the first shot. First they will get the first dose and then the second dose.”

When quipped further about stopping the vaccine production especially amid Omicron scare, he said, “It is a very responsible government. Production targets and buying targets are linked to what the stocks and inventories are. It is a vaccine. We cannot keep it out in the open, so there are all production targets and production capacities. Buying requirements are dictated by factors like how many do we have in the pipeline, stock. On the basis of that, health ministry will give the order. In this, to create a narrative that we have stopped vaccine production, is stupidity. PM Modi said in Jan 2021 that we will inoculate all Indians free of cost. If we have announced this, why would we stop this?!”

“The path to a third shot or a booster will be decided by the team of experts that advice the government. There is no one minister or a secretary who is deciding that. A lot of scientists are involved in this process. Our aim is to first complete the second dose. If then, the experts say that there is a need for a booster dose, then the government will decide it. The path that we have travelled since January 2021 to December 2021, is not a small one. What we have done is not an insignificant achievement. 144 crore Indians to be given vaccination, in the last 11 months, especially when we did not have a vaccine in the month before that, is no small task. The government is committed to achieving these milestones. There is no problem of stock, production, inventory or delivery. States are working with the central government in true partnership to protect India and to make every Indian resilient against this variation of the Covid as well as every future variant of Covid,” he added

Lastly, speaking about his experience of working in the Modi government, he expressed, “I recognise that it is a very inspiring opportunity for me because one of the defining attributes of Hon’ble PM Modi is that he lays out targets and goals for the country that many cynics say are not achievable and goes ahead and delivers on them. That is an amazing track record in a country where we have seen multiple leaders come and multiple leaders go. A lot of people have made slogans but he is the only prime minister who have kept targets and achieved them, protected people and proved to critics that India stands strong even amid Covid, will remain strong and kept the economy strong at 10%. I feel it is very inspiring. The opportunity that I have to serve is indeed an opportunity that I value and cherish a lot.”

