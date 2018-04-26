The report submitted by Apollo Hospitals to Madras High Court states that they do not have any biological samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. In it's report the hospital has said that the former chief minister's medical conditions were so challenging that the hospital had no other option but to use up all biological samples collected from her for her treatment. They said the samples were used to run a battery of tests to rule out and or confirm various medical conditions.

In a report submitted to the Madras High Court, Apollo Hospitals has categorically stated that they do not have any biological samples of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The report follows a court’s order as it heard a petition filed by S Amrutha, who claims to be Jayalalithaa’s daughter. The next hearing has been fixed for June 4. In it’s report filed in the court, Apollo Hospital has said that Jayalalithaa’s medical conditions were challenging to treat due to the multiple co-morbidities and all biological samples collected from her were used to run a battery of tests to rule out and or confirm various medical conditions.

S Amrutha, a 37-year-old woman hailing from Bengaluru in the month of December, filed a petition in the Madras High Court to conduct a DNA test that could prove her claim that she is Jayalalithaa’s daughter. She had also sought cremation of former Chief Ministers body in accordance with the customs of the Iyengar community. During the hearings in the past, the state government has rubbished the claim of S Amrutha, and described her as a “rank outsider” and urged the court to dismiss the writ petition. In her affidavit, Ms Amrutha had claimed to have been brought up by Jayalalithaa’s sister Shylaja and the latter’s husband Sarathy in Bengaluru as their own child. Stating that she learnt about the truth only after Jayalalithaa’s death on 5 December 2016.

In her affidavit, Ms Amrutha had claimed to have been brought up by Jayalalithaa’s sister Shylaja and the latter’s husband Sarathy in Bengaluru as their own child. Stating that she learnt about the truth only after Jayalalithaa’s death on 5 December 2016. Earlier, the judge hearing the case had impleaded J Deepa Jayakumar, niece of Jayalalithaa, and her brother J Deepak Jayakumar as party respondents in the case. J.Deepa, had rejected the claims of S Amrutha and warned legal action against her. The duo opposed Amrutha’s claim and questioned the maintanablity of the writ petition.

The next hearing in the case is fixed for June 4.

