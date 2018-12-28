Apollo Hospitals demands constitution of medical board to examine treatment records of Jayalalithaa: Jayalalithaa, who was admitted in the Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016, was declared dead on December 5, 2016, after undergoing treatment for 75 days. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaiswamy had appointed Arumughaswamy Commission on September 25, 2017, to probe into the circumstances that led to the death of Jayalalithaa.

Apollo Hospitals demands constitution of medical board to examine treatment records of Jayalalithaa: The Apollo Hospitals, in an affidavit to the Arumughaswamy Commission, has demanded that a medical board consisting of 21 doctors or medical professionals should be constituted to examine the medical records of late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Apollo Hospitals sought the help of the specialists in the probe because medical terms spoken by doctors in their depositions were wrongly recorded by the commission’s typist. The hospital cited that errors crept in due to the inability of a typist to comprehend and type correct medical terms. Words like ‘Intubation’ were recorded as ‘Incubation’ and such fatal errors to commission’s understanding of facts about her treatment appear repeatedly.

According to reports, the Commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge Arumughaswamy has summoned Vijayabaskar to appear before it on January 7 and Panneerselvam on January 8, 2019. The commission has asked Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambi Durai to appear before it on January 11 while London-based intensivist Dr Richard Beale, who treated the former Tamil Nadu CM, has been summoned for an appearance on January 9, 2019, via video conferencing.

