In another political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has retracted from his previous statement where he had levelled allegations against former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia by accusing him being part of a drug trade in Punjab. However, according to sources, it has been learnt that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now withdrawn from all his statements and allegations on the matter.

Clarifying on his earlier statements, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Now I’ve learnt that allegations are unfounded … I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise.” According to reports, the chief minister made these statements in the offer of regret furnished in the court. During the assembly election campaign in Punjab, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjirwal had accused the Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in the then Akali Dal government of being involved in a drug racket being run in the state having value in crores. Following Delhi CM Kejriwal’s allegations, Bikram Singh Majithia had filed a defamation case against the Delhi Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, sources also reveal that it could be possible that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may also reach out to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley whom he accused of being involved in corruption when he was heading Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for a period of 13 long years. Following Kejriwal’s allegations, the Finance Minister had also filed a defamation suit against the Delhi CM and AAP Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai.

