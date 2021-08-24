Team NewsX would like to unconditionally apologise to Mr. George for what turned out to be factually incorrect news. Factual mistakes in news coverage require to be taken seriously and be owned up by news teams.

Team NewsX would like to correct a mistake made three years ago. On 18th July, 2018, a story ran on our channel regarding a toll booth incident that took place in Kerala. We incorrectly reported that Mr. KJ George, MLA and former minister, Karnataka was involved in the incident. It subsequently emerged that Mr. George had nothing to do with the incident and was not even present on the site at the time.

Mr. George has devoted his life to public service and merits an effort by us to put the facts straight and on record. We have taken the error seriously and gravely. We wish Mr. George continued success in his public life and apologise for any misapprehensions our error has caused him for the news aired on 18.07.2018.