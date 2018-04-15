A two-day-old baby girl was flushed down the toilet at a clinic in Kerala. The incident came to light after plumbers came to unblock the clogged toilet when called by the clinic's owner. While trying to unblock the duct of the toilet, they were shocked to see the baby's head pop out. The owner has registered a case and police are searching for her parents.

A two-day-old baby girl was found inside the duct of the toilet at a clinic in Kerala. The incident came to light when the owner of the clinic called the plumbers to clear the passage of the clogged toilet in the clinic. According to reports, Dr Abdul Rehman, who runs the clinic next to his house in Palakkad district, noticed obstruction in the toilet bowl, he then called the plumbers who tried to unblock the toilet.While doing their thing, the plumbers noticed something inside the toilet which looked like a ball.

When they tried to pull it out, they were shocked to see a head pop out of it, the blockage was due to a newborn baby’s body, which had been flushed down the toilet. Moreover, the baby whose placenta was still attached was stuck inside the duct of the toilet. Reports also say that the police suspects that the girl’s parents had brought the child on the pretext of consulting the doctor and later flushed the baby down the toilet in the clinic. It has also been speculated that the mother might have delivered the baby inside the washroom as the placenta was yet intact.

Meanwhile, an investigation is on and the list of the patients that came to the clinic is being checked to identify the parents of the two-day-old girl. It has been learned from the latest updates that the doctor had filed a complaint and a case of unnatural death has been registered. According to a leading daily, police said, “Investigations are underway. We are analysing the records, but we haven’t been able to identify her parents yet.” Further, the body of the baby has been sent to Thrissur medical college for postmortem.

