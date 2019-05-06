Group 2 Screening Test answer key: APPSC is highly likely to issue the answer key on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. As many as 1,77,876 candidates have taken part in the APPSC Group 2 Screening Test. The test was held on Sunday, May 5.

APPSC Group 2 Screening Test answer key: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is likely to release the Group II screening test 2019 answer key soon. The official answer key will be issued on the website of the APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. A total of 1,77,876 candidates have taken part in the screening test at 727 places in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 2,95,036 candidates had applied for the examination out of which 2,28,263 downloaded the admit cards.

APPSC held Group 2 Screening Test for the posts under Group 2 Services vide (Notification No. 25/2018) on Sunday, May 5. After releasing the answer key, the candidates can evaluate their performance. In case, if candidates find any discrepancy in the answer key they will be allowed to raise the objection.

Steps to download the Group 2 Screening Test answer key

• Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

• Click on the link reading APPSCGroup 2 answer key 2019

• Select your paper

• A PDF containing answers will appear on the screen

• Download the same

APPSC Group 2 Screening Test was objective type examnation. The paper was comprised of 150 questiones. The timing of the paper was 150 minutes.

APPSC is expected to announce the results of Group 2 Screening Test in June, next month. After qualifying the examination, candidates will have to appear in the Group 2 Mains Exam which is scheduled to be conducted on July 18 and 19, 2019.

