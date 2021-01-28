Andhra Pradesh continues to top the Covid-19 charts in the country when it comes to recovery rates, as the recovery rate of the state presently stands at a whopping 99.04 % with just 1357 active cases. The government has also launched a unique referral system called 'Arogya Mitra', to provide quality healthcare in remote parts of the state.

Andhra Pradesh continues to top the Covid-19 charts in the country when it comes to recovery rates. The recovery rate of the state presently stands at a whopping 99.04 % with just 1357 active cases. It is important to note that the cumulative positivity rate until now stands at just 6.86 % despite the state topping the tests/million charts for over 6 months. Over the last 24 hours, a total of 172 fresh cases and 1 casualty have been reported.

When it comes to the month of January, the mortality rate of the state stands at just 0.44 % whereas the cumulative mortality rate remains at 0.81 %. Out of 1357 actives cases, 444 are being treated at various hospitals across the state while the rest have been placed in home quarantine. Another positive sign is the state having to operate only 69 out of 243 hospitals that have been equipped with the necessary infrastructure and trained staff to treat Covid-19 patients. A steep decline in the number of active cases and the number of cases needing hospitalization have resulted in the authorities operating only 69 hospitals. It is important to note that these 69 hospitals have a total bed capacity of 19,000 and that the rest of the hospitals continue to remain on standby in the eventuality of a need arising.

AROGYA MITRAS TO BECOME THE BACKBONE OF THE STATE’S PRIMARY HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

In an attempt to make quality healthcare accessible to those residing in the remotest parts of the state, making the CM’s vision of coming up with well-oiled referral machinery that facilitates the same without hassles, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has come with a unique referral system with ‘Arogya Mitras’ at the base of it all.

The state presently boasts of a strong network of 21,276 Arogya Mitras. While 19,276 of them are responsible for being on the field and in the respective Village/Ward secretariats, the rest have been deployed at various network hospitals across the state. Upon receiving a request from a patient, the Arogya Mitra on the field will be responsible for speaking to the Medical Officer and referring the patient to the correct hospital. Apart from doing the same, they have also been instructed to speak to the Arogya Mitra deployed in that particular hospital in order to inform them about the arrival of the patient in question. Every single day thereafter, the patient would be receiving a call from the Arogya Mitra for the purpose of collecting feedback. Upon being discharged from the hospital, receiving the Arogya Asara money, the Arogya Mitra will be visiting the patient to record the feedback of the patient once again.

This would essentially mean that right from the patient reporting the issue to their respective Arogya Mitra at the village level to the patient getting discharged, the network would ensure a smooth transition by hand-holding the citizens wherever necessary. This also weeds out the problem of lack of information or lack of checks, something that has haunted the country’s public health system since its inception.

