Aquakraft hosts India's 1st Swachhathon in association with Mithibai's Kshitij: Mumbai-based water solutions company Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd and Mithibai's Kshitij are jointly organising India's 1st Swachhathon on 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th of December 2018 as part of the Swachhagraha initiative in Mumbai. The 7km marathon with a predefined route will be held on December 9, 2018, at Juhu. The mantra of India's 1st Swachhathon is "I am Swachh, are you? Come join Swachhathon and be Swachh."

India’s 1st Swachhathon is an advocacy initiative of proliferating the cause of Swachh while being environment friendly and Green. It will be flagged off from JRM Grounds at 7am and will traverse across 7km on a predefined route and will end at the same spot. The registrations for the same are open with over 1500 runners already registered. We expect a total of 5000 runners to participate in this run.

The vision and mission of Swachhathon is based on the principles of Swachhagraha where Swachh is sanitation and Water for community health and hygiene and Agraha is an invitation to all stakeholders across government, elected representatives, corporates, non-profit organisations, NGOs, communities, students, volunteers, bilateral/ multilateral aid agencies, advocacy firms, to come together and build a clean, green, healthy, new and progressive India.

Talking about the Swachhathon, the members of Kshitij said that they are extremely excited to contribute for a better and greener tomorrow. According to a working member of Kshitij, the organisation is not only a college festival which is filled with fun, frolic, dance and music but also a key player that tries to bring change in our society. Hence, this year, the members have vowed to go green and being Swachh as part of their core objectives.

Green crusader and Swachh Shree Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, founder-chairman & CEO Aquakraft Group and architect of Swachhagraha, has brought a unique socio economic developmental model that uses green technology to treat water for drinking and sewage, waste management and menstrual hygiene. That’s why, many people have chosen Aquakraft’s Swachhagraha to be the cause partner of Kshitij’s marathon.

Mithibai College principal Dr. Rajpal Shripat Hande said he is very happy to see the passion and the commitment of Team Kshitij in making a difference to the society at large. Hande said that he is totally impressed by the vision and this committed student volunteerism can bring about selfless and effective social change at the grass root level.

The students are planning a slew of initiatives under Swachhagraha which will be a year round engagement and it would include interventions, monitoring and impact assessment. Moreover, all this is happening in the 150th Birth Centenary of Mahatma Gandhi and signifies their humble respects to the Father of the Nation, said Subramanya Kusnur.

