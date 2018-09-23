Out of the two MLAs who were killed by Maoists on September 23, one was Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and the other was the former Araku MLA Siveri Soma. As per reports, the two TDP leaders were killed in Dumbriguda mandal of Araku valley in Visakhapatnam district.

On Sunday morning, two politicians were gunned down by Maoists in Andhra Pradesh. out of the two deceased, one was identified as a sitting MLA. Out of the two MLAs who were killed by Maoists on September 23, one was Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and the other was the former Araku MLA Siveri Soma. As per reports, the two TDP leaders were killed in Dumbriguda mandal of Araku valley in Visakhapatnam district. As per reports, the two TDP leaders were travelling together when the attack took place. Reports add that the attack occurred in the interiors of the district. The Maoists opened fire after the former and current MLA reached the district to attend a party meeting.

Reports add that the vehicle in which the two TDP MLAs were travelling was forcefully stopped by the Maoists midway. After an altercation of a few minutes, the Maoists shot the two politicians dead. Later, after the matter was reported, the police rushed to spot and found the bullet-ridden bodies of the current, former MLA lying in a pool of blood.

PM Narendra Modi launches world’s largest state-run healthcare programme Ayushman Bharat: 10 things to know

The current Andhra Pradesh MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao came to power in 2014 after getting a ticket from YSRCP. Later, in April 2016, he left the state ruling TDP party.

Pakistan responds to General Bipin Rawat says we are ready for war but choose to walk path of peace

As per a report by The News Minute, Rao was on Maoists’ hit list. Talking to media over the incident, TDP MP Rammohan Naidu said that the police teams have been deployed at the spot. He further condemned the killing of two TDP leaders.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More