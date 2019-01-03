Irate mob beats 55-year-old Muslim man to death over cattle theft suspicion in Bihar's Araria: A mob of around 300 attacked Kabul Miyan with sticks and stones and kicked him in the face while several others were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones. The attackers stripped naked Kabul Miyan and punched in the face.

Irate mob beats 55-year-old Muslim man to death over cattle theft suspicion in Bihar’s Araria: An angry mob on Thursday beat a 55-year-old Muslim man to death over suspicion of cattle theft in Bihar’s Araria district. A mob of around 300 attacked Kabul Miyan with sticks and stones and kicked him in the face while several others were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones. The attackers stripped naked Kabul Miyan and punched in the face.

The attackers, led by a man called Muslim Miyan, complimented each other for attacking Kabul Miyan. According to reports, the incident took place on December 29, 2018, in Simarbani village, about 300 km from Patna. So far, not a single person has been arrested in the case while the faces of some of the attackers are clearly visible in the videos.

