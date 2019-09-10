Archbishop of Canterbury pays homage at Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar, says ashamed and sorry for massacre: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visited Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar on the last day of his 10-day visit to India. He said that he was ashamed and sorry for the massacre that took place 100 years ago.

Archbishop of Canterbury pays homage at Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar, says ashamed and sorry for massacre: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Tuesday visited the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar to pay homage to thousands of people who lost their lives in the dreadful massacre. On the last day of his 10-day India tour, the Archbishop, Justin Welby, mourned the tragedy that took place a hundred years ago. He said that he was extremely sorry and ashamed of the crime committed at the place. He was also seen prostrating before the memorial to express his condolences.

While addressing the media, the Archbishop said that he could not speak for the British Government as he was not an official of the British government but could speak on the name of Christ. Calling the memorial as a place of redemption and sin, the Archbishop, Justin Welby said the people of the country had remembered what was done, adding their name would live and memory would live. He was also seen reading prayers at the memorial to seek forgiveness from God.

Punjab: Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby lies on floor during his visit to Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar. Says, “You have remembered what they have done and their memory will live. I’m ashamed and sorry for the crime committed here, as a religious leader I mourn the tragedy” pic.twitter.com/CyPho3lFYC — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

When asked whether he would ask the UK government to extend an apology, he said that he had always kept his narrative very clear on the incident and the same would be broadcasted in England. Commenting on his trip to India, he said it was a pilgrimage, adding all the potential and hope offered by India to the word was admirable.

The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar registered the death of over thousands of people on Aprile 13, 1919 when British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at people protesting for Independence.

