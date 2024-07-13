Areas In Delhi Water Logged Due To Heavy Downpour

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. The rain, however, brought further respite from the July heat. Neighbouring Noida also witnessed rain in the morning.

Visuals from the Barapullah flyover in Delhi showed vehicles moving slowly through the waterlogged road.

Visuals from Janpath, Delhi, showed rain drizzling.

According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to have isolated rainfall throughout the day on Saturday. The IMD said that Delhi and Noida are expected to witness cloudy skies and light thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

The IMD predicted that light rain would continue in Delhi and Noida till July 17.

Also read: IMD Issues Alerts Across India as Heavy Rainfall Forecasted for Multiple States

Due to the rain, the water levels in the Yamuna River are expected to rise in the coming days, prompting the authorities to issue an alert to the residents of the villages of Noida situated along the banks of the river.

These villages experienced severe flooding during last year’s monsoon season, causing significant inconvenience to residents of both Delhi and Noida.

(Aside from the headline, this story remains unaltered by the NewsX editorial team and has been shared directly from a syndicated source.)