Argentina footballer Jose Luis Brown passed away at the age of 62 following his long-term battle with Alzheimer’s. He had scored the opening goal in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany, the same world cup final in which Argentina won.

His death was confirmed by Argentina’s football association and former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta who expressed his condolences on Twitter.

The former central defender’s death has saddened football fans across the world as they remember their Tata, as he was fondly called. His football career was mostly playing for Estudiantes club for which he played nearly 300 league matches.

In 1985-86 he was ruled out by Deportivo Espanol due to a serious knee injury, though later the club called him back for the World Cup in Mexico. He was included in the team as a cover for first-choice sweeper Daniel Passarella.

