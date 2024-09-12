Arjun Kapoor Escorts Malaika Arora to Her Car Post Her Father’s Tragic Passing; Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Also Spotted

Following the death of her father, Anil Mehta, on Wednesday, television personality and model Malaika Arora received visits from several friends and family members. Among those who came to offer their condolences were her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and close friends Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. They were seen arriving at Malaika’s father’s home during the day and stayed until late at night, supporting the family during their time of grief.

Arjun Kapoor Supports Malaika During Difficult Moments

In a heartfelt gesture, Arjun Kapoor was spotted helping Malaika during this challenging time. A video clip captured Arjun escorting Malaika to her car as they left her father’s residence. Malaika was accompanied by her son, Arhaan Khan, while her sister Amrita Arora departed with her husband, Shakeel Ladak. Arjun was also seen assisting Kareena and Karisma Kapoor to their vehicle, showcasing the close bond among the friends during this sorrowful time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Malaika Arora Issues Heartfelt Statement on Her Father’s Passing

On Wednesday evening, Malaika shared a touching statement on Instagram on behalf of her family, expressing their profound sorrow over Anil Mehta’s passing. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy, and Buddy.”

Bollywood Fraternity Shows Support

Malaika’s home saw a steady stream of celebrities visiting to pay their respects. Saif Ali Khan, Chunky Panday, and his daughter Ananya Panday were among the many who came to express their sympathies. The Khan family, including Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, also visited to offer their condolences. Sohail Khan, along with his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, were seen arriving at the residence, where a gathering of photographers documented the emotional moments.

Police Investigate Circumstances of Anil Mehta’s Death

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police provided an update on the circumstances surrounding Anil Mehta’s death, stating that, “prima facie,” it appeared to be a suicide. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the deceased’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination. He added that both police and forensic teams were actively investigating all angles of the case to determine the exact cause of death.

Reports suggest that Malaika was not at home at the time of her father’s passing. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune and rushed back to Mumbai immediately after receiving the devastating news.

