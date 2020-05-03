In a bid to express their gratitude towards coronawarriors, Indian armed forces on Sunday are holding fly past and showering flower petals across the country.

All eyes are in the sky today as Indian armed forces salute COVID-19 frontline workers across the country by holding fly past and showering flower petals. In the visuals coming in from across the country, IAF aircrafts and choppers can be seen mapping the skyline to express their gratitude towards all the real life heroes who have been fighting novel coronavirus-COVID-19 fearlessly on ground zero. Delhi witnessed a fly past over Rajpath where three IAF aircrafts flew in a formation. A similar visual was observed over Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Srinagar’s Dal Lake, Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, Jaipur’s Sawai Maansingh Hospital.

Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa in Bay Of Bengal saluted coronawarriors by standing in a ‘Thank You’ formation. INS Jalashwa is one of the warships that will be used to evacuate Indian citizens from Gulf countries. An Indian Army band performed outside a Government Hospital in Panchkula to express their gratitude towards coronawarriors. On Sunday morning, the representative chiefs of Airforce, Navy and Army, i.e – CDS Bipin Rawat, COAS Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid their tribute to coronawarriors at National Police Memorial in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tweeted that he salutes the coronawarriors in the country and wants to assure everyone that him, the Narendra Modi government and the entire country is with them.

भारत अपने वीर कोरोना योद्धाओं को सलाम करता है। मैं आपको विश्वास दिलाता हूँ कि @narendramodi सरकार और पूरा देश आपके साथ खड़ा है। देश को कोरोना से मुक्त कर हमें चुनौतियों को अवसर में बदलना है और एक स्वस्थ, समृद्ध व सशक्त भारत बनाकर विश्व में एक उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करना है। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/ncPszTqMhX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 3, 2020

Haryana: Indian Army band performs outside Government Hospital, Panchkula to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/BbLw8S3hsh — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Delhi: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/EsYWLWy3C5 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Mumbai: Indian Air Force aircraft SU-30 flypast Marine Drive to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/YG1vEBen0d — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF chopper showers flower petals on All India Institute of Medical Sciences to express gratitude and appreciation towards medical professionals fighting COVID19#Delhi pic.twitter.com/BLqaptSaDx — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH IAF chopper holds flypast over Government Hospital, Panchkula; Indian Army band performs outside the hospital to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19.#Panchkula pic.twitter.com/PKut0f3czf — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH: Navy chopper showers flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fhIz1pQlpM — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft shower flowers on King George's Medical University in Lucknow to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/idIGNnM2Wj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Indian Air Force aircraft showers flower petals on Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/bkBfj80kqk — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Meghalaya: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast Civil Hospital in Shillong to express gratitude towards health workers for their contribution in the fight against #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/15bDBR58pE — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

#WATCH Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. pic.twitter.com/iFGSrbFGq0 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa is also one of the warships being readied for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Gulf countries. https://t.co/ISnd3lIKyR — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Ahead of aerial salute, Indian Air Force had shared details of the entire show flow on Twitter. The Indian Air Force aircrafts will cover the major cities of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahemdabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram to Kutch. Followed by which, naval ships at the coasts of major sea ports, i.e Mumbai, Vizag, Port Blair, Kochi will light up in solidarity.

