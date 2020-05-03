All eyes are in the sky today as Indian armed forces salute COVID-19 frontline workers across the country by holding fly past and showering flower petals. In the visuals coming in from across the country, IAF aircrafts and choppers can be seen mapping the skyline to express their gratitude towards all the real life heroes who have been fighting novel coronavirus-COVID-19 fearlessly on ground zero. Delhi witnessed a fly past over Rajpath where three IAF aircrafts flew in a formation. A similar visual was observed over Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Srinagar’s Dal Lake, Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake, Jaipur’s Sawai Maansingh Hospital.

Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa in Bay Of Bengal saluted coronawarriors by standing in a ‘Thank You’ formation. INS Jalashwa is one of the warships that will be used to evacuate Indian citizens from Gulf countries. An Indian Army band performed outside a Government Hospital in Panchkula to express their gratitude towards coronawarriors. On Sunday morning, the representative chiefs of Airforce, Navy and Army, i.e – CDS Bipin Rawat, COAS Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid their tribute to coronawarriors at National Police Memorial in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tweeted that he salutes the coronawarriors in the country and wants to assure everyone that him, the Narendra Modi government and the entire country is with them. 

Also Read: Armed forces set for aerial salute, musical tribute to coronawarriors today, flypast details revealed

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Total cases in India nears 40,000 with the toll at 1301

Ahead of aerial salute, Indian Air Force had shared details of the entire show flow on Twitter. The Indian Air Force aircrafts will cover the major cities of the country like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahemdabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram to Kutch. Followed by which, naval ships at the coasts of major sea ports, i.e Mumbai, Vizag, Port Blair, Kochi will light up in solidarity.

Also Read: Army Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in encounter in J&K’s Handwara; 2 terrorists gunned down

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 