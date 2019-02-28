Armed forces joint press conference LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with 3 service chiefs on Thursday to review preparedness amid rising tension with Pakistan. The meeting comes less than an hour ahead of a joint press conference by armed forces.

Armed forces joint press conference LIVE updates: The Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy will address a joint press conference on the India-Pakistan developments at 7:00 pm today. The press briefing comes hours chiefs of armed forces met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the future course of action as tension between the two countries has been running high since the Pulwama attack and subsequent pre-emptive air strike by Indian Air Force in Balakot. On Wednesday, Prime Minister chaired a high-level security meeting with chiefs of the armed forces at his residence in New Delhi. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing were also present at the meeting.

The press briefing was earlier scheduled to be held at 5:00 pm today. Ministry of External Affairs has been taking all necessary diplomatic steps to clear country’s stand on escalating with Pakistan as superpowers have called both sides to restrain. Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefed diplomats from 10 countries, including Germany, Dominican Republic, Nigeria, South Africa and Belgium on the India-Pakistan developments.

LIVE updates:

– Major General Surendra Singh Mahal says India was ready to target terror training camps as the country was fighting against terrorism.

– Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral said they are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and for resolute action. The Indian Navy will ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

– Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor further said Indian forces have enough proof that one Pakistani F-16 was shot down by an IAF MiG 21 Bison Aircraft on February 27. He said the Indian Air Force was happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan is returning tomorrow.

– Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said IAF fighters were tasked to intercept the intruding Pakistani aircraft on February 27 and managed to thwart them. Although PAF jets dropped bombs, they were not able to cause any damage, he added.

– The joint press briefing by NSA Ajit Doval and 3 service chiefs to begin anytime soon. They will address the nation on the India-Pakistan developments that have taken place over the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) called by PM Modi is underway.

– National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also present at the high-level security meeting chaired by PM Modi at his official residence.

– A Union Cabinet meeting is also expected to be held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi anytime soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the security situation amid rising tension with Pakistan. The crucial meeting comes hours after Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced to release IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was taken into custody by Pakistan yesterday.

