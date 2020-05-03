Aerial salute over the capital by IAF's Sukhoi-30MKI, Mig-29, and Jaguar aircraft to be conducted between 10 am to 10:30 am, Helicopters to shower petals over the Police War Memorial at 9 am.

The Indian Air Force is all set to salute coronawarriors today. The aircraft will shower flower petals on all hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and will also hold flypast of Sukhoi-30 aircraft. Moreover, the Navy will express their gratitude for all the frontline warriors by liting up Navy’s ship. As per the plan, India Army said that a flypast by transport aircraft and the fighter will be carried in multiple locations. The aircraft will cover major towns starting from Srinagar in India’s northernmost Union Territory to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

In the same way, another flypast will be conducted from Dibrugarh, from Assam in the east to Kutch in Rajasthan in the west. Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Indian Army said in a briefing that both the aircraft will cover all the major towns between Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram & Dibrugarh to Kutch. The aerial salute over Delhi will be conducted between 10 am to 10:30 am. Fighter aircraft formations include IAF’s warhorse Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 & Jaguar that will be flying over Rajpath and the entire orbit over Delhi.

The Ministry of Defence said that all these formations will be visible to Delhi residents from their rooftops. Moreover, the helicopters will also shower petals over Police War Memorial at 9 am followed by all the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients between 10 am to 10:30 am. The list of hospitals included are Apollo Indraprastha Hospital, AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Army Hospital R&R., GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Loknayak Hospital, Rohini Hospital and many more.

#WATCH Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. pic.twitter.com/iFGSrbFGq0 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

These activities will be carried out in Mumbai’s Marine Drive at 10:30 am, Jaipur and Ahmedabad at 10:30 are and 11:25 am. The eastern air command will facilitate in Guwahati at 10:30 am, Patna at 11:37 am and Lucknow at 12:20 am over their State Assemblies.

