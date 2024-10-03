Arms And Ammunition Seized In Manipur Security Operations

The Manipur Police is continuing its search and seizure operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state in an effort to ensure peace.

Search operations and area domination exercises conducted by security forces have led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

To ensure safety during movement, strict security measures are being implemented in these locations, including the provision of security convoys along sensitive routes.

In a post on X, the Manipur police stated, “Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During the search operations, one locally made improvised mortar (pumpi) with a stand, three locally made improvised mortars (pumpi), and eight pumpi ammunition were seized by Manipur Police from Khousabung and its adjoining area in Churachandpur District.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Manipur police conducted a search operation and naka checking in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The movement of 289 and 414 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively, carrying essential items was ensured. Strict security measures were taken in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

“A total of 113 nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and valley regions, and no one was detained by police in connection with violations in various districts of the state,” the Manipur police posted.

In another search operation and area domination conducted by security forces in the state, a substantial amount of arms and ammunition was recovered. The operation led to the recovery of a lathode gun (country-made), IEDs, grenades, petrol bombs, a bore rifle, pompi ammunition, detonators, and other such items from Senam village in Tengnoupal District.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday appreciated the efforts of both the state and central governments in ensuring the safe return of two Manipur youths who were allegedly abducted from Kangpokpi on September 27. In a post on X, CM Biren Singh stated that the two young men were safely brought back into the custody of Manipur police.

“The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on September 27, 2024, have been safely brought back into the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central governments who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued,” CM Singh said on Thursday.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

