India changes Rules of Engagement, field commanders can now allow troop to open fire under extraordinary circumstances.

After an incident of the violent face-off with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has changed its rules of engagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which would allow field commanders to order troops to use firearms under “extraordinary” circumstances.

The Rules of Engagement have been changed and the field commanders have been empowered to order troops to use firearms under extraordinary circumstances, army sources said here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stated that the Army has been given full freedom to deal with the situation on the ground.

The Indian side is expected to discuss the issue with the Chinese Army during the proposed talks at Corps Commander level to defuse the tensions in Eastern Ladakh.

Both sides don’t fire at each other as per the border agreements between them signed in 1996 and 2005.

They had also agreed not to use any blasting or firearms within two kilometres of the LAC.

The Galwan river clash near Patrolling Point 14 claimed 20 Indian Army personnel lives who removed a Chinese observation post from there.

