Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remark if France and Germany can stay together why not India and Pakistan, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that for Pakistan will first have to become a secular state to have better ties with India. General Rawat also remarked that terrorism was growing in Pakistan, first, they should show how serious they were about not letting it grow further.

General Rawat stressed that as long as Pakistan was an Islamic State, there was no role for anyone else.

Pakistan should first develop as a “secular state” to have cordial ties with India, General Bipin Rawat said on Friday. Calling Pakistan an Islamic State, General Rawat said that if Pakistan wanted a civilised relationship with India then the former must become secular first. His remarks have come in the wake of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alluding to Germany and France to ask why India and Pakistan can’t stay together.

Speaking at the sidelines of Passing Out Parade of 135th course of National Defence Academy in Pune, General Rawat stressed that as long as Pakistan was an Islamic State, there was no role for anyone else.

Asked about Imran Khan’s statement during the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor that if India takes one step, Pak will take two, General Rawat said that India has taken first step several times. Now it was Pakistan’s turn to take the first step. Hinting towards this first step, General Rawat remarked that terrorism was growing in Pakistan, first, they should show they are serious about not letting it grow further.

On being asked about the contentious issue of women’s entry in the Armed forces, General Rawat said that areas like information warfare, psychological warfare and role as interpreters in military diplomacy are some of the areas where there will be a bigger role played by women in coming days.

During the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on Pakistan’s side, PM Imran Khan had said that he wanted to move forward in relations with India while adding that if France and Germany can live in peace, why can’t India and Pakistan.

Pak PM Imran Khan had also stressed that Pakistan’s political spectrum, Army and other institutions were all on the same page to move forward towards a civilised relationship with India. He said he can assure the Indian side that he could solve problems while adding that if the trade and relationship with India are fixed, how much both the countries could benefit.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More