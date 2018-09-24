Army chief General Bipin Rawat said controversies over the purchase of weapons systems, like the ongoing controversy over the Rafale deal, leads to delay in commissioning the much-needed deployments and affects the armed forces adversely.

General Rawat’s statement comes amid a war of words between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition over Rafale deal

Army chief General Bipin Rawat said controversies over the purchase of weapons systems, like the ongoing controversy over the Rafale deal, leads to delay in commissioning the much-needed deployments and affects the armed forces adversely. In an exclusive interview to NewsX on Monday, September 24, General Rawat’s statement comes amid a war of words between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition over the purchase of the French fighter jet. Earlier, former French President Francois Hollande had dropped a bombshell triggering a political storm in the country, with opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country.

On Monday, the Congress also submitted a memorandum to the Central Vigilance Commissioner demanding a CVC probe into the deal. Speaking to a French magazine, Hollande claimed the Indian government suggested Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence for the offset partner in the Rafale deal.

Later, he amended the statement slightly saying Dassault Aviation, the Rafale manufacturer, would know better if they were forced to do the deal with Reliance Defence.

The government has rubbished the opposition allegations saying Hollande’s claims are contradictory and that it had no role in suggesting Reliance Defence as an offset partner in the Rafale deal.

Under pressure over fresh revelations in the Rafale deal, the BJP has alleged that Rahul Gandhi is playing into the hands of China and Pakistan. Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday addressed a press conference over the matter and said Hollande had made contradictory statements on the Rafale deal and asserted that truth can’t have two versions.

The Opposition has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were directly involved in, what it called, the biggest defence scam of the country.

The Defence Ministry in a fresh a statement yesterday reiterated that unnecessary controversies are being created following the claims made by former French president Francois Hollande.

Hollande was the President of France when an inter-government agreement was signed between India and France for the Rs 58,000-crore deal to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets in 2015.

