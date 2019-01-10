Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday in his annual press conference said that the army has managed the situation well at the border and express the demand for better arms for the army, especially the induction of helicopters. Speaking on the number of issues, Bipin Rawat said that the Indian army is the facilitators of peace and is working on the condition in Jammu and Kashmir and mentioned that the valley needs better control. The Army Chief further said that the armed forces have recently neutralised the maximum number of terrorists and also mentioned that many armymen have been honey trapped.
Addressing the annual press conference, General Bipin Rawat said that India also needs to join the bandwagon n relations to the talks with Taliban if other countries are also doing the same and if India has an interest in Afghanistan.
Speaking on the issue of pension, Army Chief demanded that same pension for the disabled soldiers and mentioned that the year 2018 was dedicated to soldiers who got disabled on the duty during which several rallies were organised for them.
Addressing the issue of violence in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Bipin Rawat said that it is due to its own people and talked about for better control in the valley.
The Army Chief also felt that there is some disunity among veterans and expressed his desire that there was a need to unite them. Speaking about veterans, Army Chief Bipin Rawat mentioned that the veterans represent a strong community and they are required to support the mainstream, therefore, it is important for them to remain united.
Speaking on separatists, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that talks can only happen if they give up weapons and stop taking support from the western neighbours. Bipin Rawat also said that women will be inducted in the army police and mentioned that 90% work for the induction of women in the army police has already been done.
Leave a Reply