After the government sought to control social media posts by accessing online content on such sites, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said misinformation and falsehood via social media is a tool for radicalisation and it is time to control such posts on social media and the media. General Rawat was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2019 where he made the statement. He said due to social media, youth seem to have been convinced that the terrorists are right in what they are doing. The Army chief connected the increasing funding of terrorist groups with the display and attention they get over social media. He said any attempt to regulate such content is unfortunately seen as a clampdown on free speech and sought a global discussion on how to tackle the menace posed by social media abuse.

Specifically, on Jammu and Kashmir, he said educated youth are being drawn to terrorism because they are being misled that religion is okay with warfare. It is to be noted that slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was popular over social media and his popularity was reflected in the crowds that gathered at his funeral in 2016.

Successive terrorist groups have used social media to publicise beheadings of soldiers from Kashmir and other such brutalities to stoke fear among the people ahead of the panchayat elections in the state. General Rawat had earlier warned armed forces personnel not crib about service conditions in public after a BSF jawan claimed his food was sub-standard.

