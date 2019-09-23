Army chief General Bipin Rawat has claimed that Balakot terror camp has been reactivated by Pakistan and around 500 infiltrators are waiting to enter the Indian boundaries. He said that the Indian Army is alert and will not let the terrorists enter into India.

Almost seven months after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on the terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Monday that the terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed which the IAF has bombed in the airstrike on February 26, has been reactivated. He said 500 infiltrators are waiting and looking for the right time to enter Indian territory.

While talking to the media at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai, General Rawat said Balakot had been destroyed, damaged and severely affected but it has resumed operations. He added that Pakistan routinely violates the ceasefire along the Line of Control and the international border so that terrorists can enter India. But the Indian Army knows how to deal with the ceasefire violations, he said. Indian troops know how to position themselves and take the required action. He said the Indian Army is always alert and will ensure that maximum infiltration bids are foiled.

When asked if the Army is planning another strike to debilitate the resurgence in Balakot, he said the Indian Army would like to keep terrorists in Pakistan and the ISI guessing on what the Indian Army wants to do. He said why repeat the same action, the Army can go beyond that course of action.

After the terror attack on the CISF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 this year, the IAF targeted one of the important camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot and conducted multiple airstrikes to destroy it. However, as per General Rawat, Pakistan has re-established the Balakot camp. One of the biggest terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Balakot camp is described to be spread over 6 acres and is enough to accommodate 600 terrorists.

The last few weeks have seen repeated border incursions by Pakistani Border Action Teams, which open fire on Indian posts along the LoC and the International Border, to provide cover for terrorists to slip into Jammu and Kashmir.

