In a recent interview to the Print, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that it would be wrong to say that Kashmir is shut. He said that people are carrying out their daily chores normally and are also coming out on the streets.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said that Pakistan is worried that if something goes wrong in India then India will retaliate. In an exclusive interview with The Print, the Army chief General spoke about several issues, including Line of Control, Pakistan, and the current situation of Kashmir. India’s first Chief of Defence Staff said that Pakistan isn’t ascertained that what would happen next. He said Islamabad knows if something goes wrong in India, whether planned by Pakistan or not, India will hit back.

He said that it is good that uncertainty prevails in Pakistan. Let them also remain under some kind of fear — don’t think you can get away with impunity. We have given a message that we will hit back and faster,” The Print quoted him saying. He further noted that both the countries have moved some troops along the LoC as a precautionary measure.

Speaking on the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed lives of over 40 CRPF jawans, Rawat said that Pulwama became a big issue because a large number of jawans lost their lives. he said that if the bus had only five people, it would not have become this big. He noted that the suicide bomber did not know that he was going to ram his vehicle into the convoy of army vehicles, carrying over 40 jawans.

Read the full interview: Pakistan knows we’ll retaliate, they should remain in fear: Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Speaking on the current situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, the Army chief General said that it would be wrong to say that Kashmir is shut. He said that he recently visited Kashmir and he saw people carrying out their daily chores. He said that people have also started to come on the streets.

He said that ever since the abrogation of Article 370, the Indian Army has denied space to terrorists and is ensuring effective civil governance. He added that the terrorists have been threatening the civilians, which is why they are avoiding to come out of their houses. Apart from that, he said that children as young as 10 were radicalized by telling them that Hindu and Muslims could not stay together.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App