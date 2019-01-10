General Bipin Rawat says no to Gay sex in Indian Army: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday, January 10, hit headlines for saying that gay sex would not be allowed in the Indian Army. When asked about the top court's pronouncement on decriminalising homosexuality, Mr Rawat at a press conference said nobody is above the law in the country but when a youth joins the Indian Army, one has to abstain from some of the former privileges.

General Bipin Rawat says no to Gay sex in Indian Army: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday, January 10, hit headlines for saying that gay sex would not be allowed in the Indian Army. His comment comes after the Supreme Court in September last year struck down the 158-year-old Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalised consensual unnatural sex claiming it violated the right of LGBTQ+ community. In its judgement, one of the judges, Indu Malhotra had said history owes an apology to the LGBTQ+ community and thier family members.

The verdict was hailed by many in the country, however, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said that it agrees with the top court’s ruling, but the Hindutva organisation does consider same-sex relations to be unnatural. When asked about the top court’s pronouncement on decriminalising homosexuality, Mr Rawat at a press conference said nobody is above the law in the country but when a youth joins the Indian Army, one has to abstain from some of the former privileges. While on adultery he claimed that the Indian Army is staunchly primitive.

In September 2017, the top court had ruled that adultery is no longer an offence. In a five-judge bench, the top court said a criminal offence of having a sexual relationship with a woman without her spouse’s consent depicted conformism and is discriminatory against women.

