Days after the terror attack at Sunjuwan military camp in Jammu, Army Chief Bipin Rawat has hit out at Pakistan saying that it will have to pay for its misdeeds sooner or later. Furthering with his comment, General Bipin Rawat aggressively said that they have many options to retaliate against Pakistan including the surgical strikes. While speaking on this issue to the leading daily Hindustan Times, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said, “Pakistan thinks it is fighting a war that is paying them dividends but we have several options, including surgical strikes.”

Earlier in the month, Indian Army and other security forces indulged in a gunfight after suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists barged into the Sunjuwan army camp and opened heavy fire. Commenting on the Army operations. The security operation continued for two days during which the Indian army gunned down 5 terrorists. In the operations carried out by the Indian Army to nab the suspected JeM terrorists, 4 terrorists were gunned down. However, two more security personnel including a civilian lost their lives, taking the total death toll to 6.

Reacting to the terror attack that took place, Deputy CM of J&K Nirmal Singh had said, “It’s was a condemnable act. This shows that the cowardice of Pakistan who can’t face India indirectly & sends its people to attack civilians here. There are family quarters around the Camp, so the Army was taking precaution in cordoning the area.” Following the terror attack, Indian Army chief, Bipin Rawat also visited the area and took a report of the situation from all the senior commanders designated there.

