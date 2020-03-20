Following the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Indian Army has put out an advisory allowing 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent jawans to work from home beginning March 23 for a week. This was after Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane reviewed the Army’s preparations to tackle the coronavirus, aka COVID-19. The second group will go on home quarantine from March 30, said ANI. Visitors to canteen stores will be monitored as well, said a report.

With the number of positive cases crossing 200, the country is wary of community transmission, a stage the Indian Council of Medical Research has said there is no evidence of. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the nation yesterday and asked people to maintain social distancing and observing Janata curfew on Sunday, March 22.

The case of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has put some senior politicians in self-quarantine. While former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her son MP Dushyant Singh and UP Minister Jai Pratap Singh were at a party where the singer was present, MPs Derek O’Brien and Deepender Hooda had interacted with Dushyant Singh in Parliament and at a lunch, respectively. Dushyant Singh was also present at a breakfast meeting called by President Ramnath Kovind. He was among the MPs from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Following this, several political leaders have called for adjourning Parliament in view of the pandemic.

Army Chief General MM Naravane, today, reviewed preparations of the force to tackle #COVID19. As per new Army advisory, 35% officers & 50% Jawans to work from home adhering to home quarantine for a week starting 23 March. 2nd group to proceed on home quarantine from 30 March. pic.twitter.com/ebRNf8M4UE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

At a press briefing, Union health ministry officials told the media that there is no evidence of community transmission and that they are following protocols in place for dealing with the pandemic. On being asked on penal measures against Kanika Kapoor, the officials said such measures are well within the state’s control and they are apprised of it. Kapoor also spoke to a TV channel where she said she had not been diagnosed as coronavirus positive when she attended the party. But given the resilient nature of the virus, nearly everyone who came in contact with her or others, who were at the party, were heading for self-quarantine.

