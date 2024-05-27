Army Chief General Pande Accepts IOC's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus For Testing

Army Chief General Manoj Pande received a hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) for trials aimed at exploring the adoption of fuel cell technology for public transportation.

During the event, General Pande highlighted the long-standing partnership between IOC and the Indian Army, which spans nearly six to seven decades. “This relationship is built on an unbroken bond of trust between both of us and is based on a very solid foundation that has endured difficult, adverse conditions,” he remarked.

General Pande expressed his enthusiasm for advancing this relationship further in line with the government’s new Green Hydrogen Mission of 2023. He noted, “I am glad that we’re now taking this to the next level. Based on the government’s new Green Hydrogen Mission, IOC has developed the technology for the production of green hydrogen. With the help of Tata Motors, we are now going to be testing one of the first 15 buses.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Army Chief Manoj Pande receives Indian Oil Corporation’s Hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus for trials in the adoption of fuel cell technology for public transportation. pic.twitter.com/1ZatHA9e2h — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

This initiative aligns with India’s broader goals of promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions. The introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel cell buses represents a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.

In addition to this development, the government recently extended General Manoj Pande’s tenure by one month. Originally set to retire on May 31, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved this extension, allowing him to continue serving until June 30, 2024. The defence ministry confirmed the extension, ensuring continued leadership stability within the Indian Army.

General Pande assumed the role of the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on April 30, 2022, succeeding General MM Naravane. His leadership has been marked by efforts to modernize the Indian Army and enhance its operational capabilities. The extension of his tenure allows him to further these initiatives, including the integration of new technologies such as the hydrogen-powered fuel cell buses.

#WATCH | Delhi: Army Chief Manoj Pande says, “The partnership between IOC and the Indian Army goes back almost six to seven decades. This relationship, I think is based on an unbroken bond of trust between both of us and is also based on a very solid foundation… I am glad that… https://t.co/3ml7fdbtRr pic.twitter.com/hfg5IYbDJz — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

The partnership between IOC and the Indian Army exemplifies the collaborative efforts required to tackle modern challenges, including climate change and sustainable development. As the trials for the hydrogen-powered buses commence, they will serve as a crucial testbed for evaluating the viability and efficiency of fuel cell technology in public transportation. If successful, this could pave the way for broader adoption of green hydrogen technology across India, contributing significantly to the nation’s environmental and energy goals.

Overall, the reception of the hydrogen-powered bus marks a significant milestone in India’s journey towards greener transportation solutions, underscoring the importance of innovation and collaboration in addressing global challenges.

Show Full Article