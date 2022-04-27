During the years 2021-22, India and Australia's defence cooperation grew even more. Along with India, the United States, and Japan, Australia took part in Exercise Malabar

India has been invited for the first time to observe the bi-annual Australia-United States bilateral exercise Talisman Sabre 2021. The Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) held the fourth edition of bilateral maritime exercise AUSINDEX off the coast of Australia’s Northern Territory on September 6-10, 2021.

From April 5-7, 2021, the Indian Navy took part in the multilateral maritime exercise La Perouse in the Eastern Indian Ocean for the first time, alongside the warships of France, Japan, the United States, and Australia.

On August 18, 2021, the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy signed a “Joint Guidance for the Australia-India Navy to Navy Relationship.”

As a result, on September 29, 2021, the ‘Terms of Reference for the Conduct of Navy-to-Navy Talks’ were signed.

Later on September 23, 2021, the Australian Sector and Defence Network (AIDN) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding, laying the groundwork for future collaboration between the two defence industry organizations.

On Wednesday, Australian Chief of Defence Force General Angus Campbell met with Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane to examine ways to expand bilateral defence collaboration.

