Criticising the Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) controversial remark, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi has said that Army Chiefs should not be allowed to join politics for the next 5 years following their retirement. Talking about the issue to ANI, he said, “Since Independence, I have never seen an Army Chief making comment on political parties. Army’s main role is maintaining the security of the country and repulse attack by the enemies of the country.”

A few days ago, the current Army chief General Bipin Rawat on the sidelines of a DRDO event said Assam’s AIUDF had grown faster than the BJP grew over the years. The Army chief added that he was concerned about the fast growth of the Muslim-oriented political front AIUDF in Assam. He said that the increasing problem of illegal Muslim migrants into the region was the reason for the growth of AIUDF and the Muslim population in the several districts of North-East state Assam.

Hitting back at the Army Chief the AIUDF criticised General Rawat for his politically driven comment and said that he was losing credibility to lead the armed forces. Rather than monitoring the growth of a political party, he should focus himself on the security of the nation. Supporting the Army Chief Bipin Rawat AIUDF controversial remark, Former Army Chief and a Minister in Narendra Modi government VK Singh said, “See, we have a habit of politicising everything these days. Allow the Army chief to say what he wants to. If you don’t like it, you don’t like it. That’s it.”

After his retirement from the military and nearly two months before 2014 Lok Sabha election, Former Army Chief Gen VK Singh joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. He became the first Army Chief to drag the government to court over his age issue. Currently, he is Minister of State for External Affairs and represents Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency as Member of Parliament.

